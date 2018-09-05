RALEIGH NEWS

Raleigh cellphone repair workers accused of sharing woman's private photos

Two cell phone repair store workers are facing charges. (Credit: CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two cellphone repair store workers are facing charges after police said they shared a woman's private photos.

According to police, the 23-year-old woman dropped off her phone at Batteries Plus Bulbs on Glenwood Avenue to be repaired.

Carlos Andres Espinoza, 19, and Brandon Gilmore Johnson, 37, are accused of sharing her personal photos. They were charged on Sept. 4.

According to the arrest warrant, they were both taken into custody at the store.

They are both charged with disclosing private images of an adult.
