Raleigh police release new photos of suspects in Crabtree Valley Mall shooting

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have released more surveillance photos of people they believe are involved in a shooting last week at Crabtree Valley Mall that caused panic and confusion minutes before closing.

Raleigh police said the shooting occurred after a fight broke out between two people on the first floor of the mall's main lobby near the LEGO store. During the fight, one of the suspects opened fire and the other shot back.

Police believe one of the shooting suspects was injured after investigators found a blood trail nearby -- no bystanders were hurt. Investigators also found seven shell casings at the scene.

Jamie Thornton said she was at the Gap Kids store when she heard the shooting.



The three people in the photos appear to be young men who are all different-colored wearing jackets. Other photos of the men were released last week.


Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the men, who are being sought in connection with the shooting.

A 911 call records a person saying "they shot about five or six times" and that "several boys ran out into the parking deck near Kanki" after the shooting. In another call, a person mentions hearing five shots fired outside a store on the bottom floor. That person barricaded themselves in a stockroom.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m., roughly 15 minutes before the mall closes.

WATCH: RPD Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown provides details on Crabtree Valley Mall shooting
"When you have events like this, it's troubling, and it's troubling for all of us. And especially when you put so many people at risk," said Raleigh Police Chief Deck-Brown.



Anyone with information should alert Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
