Heavy police presence surrounds Crabtree Valley Mall after shots fired report

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A heavy police presence has surrounded Crabtree Valley Mall on Thursday night.

Raleigh police responded to reports of a shooting at the mall a little after 8:45 p.m.

Around 9 p.m., Raleigh police officers along with paramedics could be seen staging near the Macy's entrance.

The Glenwood Avenue entrance to the mall is currently blocked by police.



A kiosk owner who works at the mall told ABC11 that he heard about eight shots by the Bath and Body Works. Another food court restaurant employee said she "heard a lady, screaming but saw nothing."

Authorities said there is no active shooter. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

During the summer, police responded to at least two conflated reports of shots fired that stemmed from fights.



This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
