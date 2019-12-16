Police still at Raleigh nightclub more than 24 hours after 3 hurt in shooting, stabbing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is seriously hurt and two others were injured in a shooting and stabbing at Paris Lounge in Raleigh from Sunday morning. More than 24 hours later, police were still at the scene investigating.
Officials said it happened just after 2 a.m. in the 5500 block of Atlantic Springs Road. Around 5 a.m. on Monday, officers and a patrol car were still there. Police didn't say why they were still at the scene.
A 47-year-old man was found in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to WakeMed in serious condition.
A 31-year-old man was found with stab wounds and was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.
Shortly later, a 36-year-old man walked in Duke Raleigh Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds from the incident.
There are no suspects at this point.
Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Last weekend, a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of Club 30 Plus.
