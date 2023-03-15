WATCH LIVE

POLITICS

Governor Roy Cooper shares his recommended budget

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 12:02PM
While the governor can propose a budget, lawmakers in the General Assembly will actually decide where the money goes.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper will share his recommended budget later on today.

He and State Budget Director Kristin Walker will release it at 11 a.m.

During his State of the State address, Cooper said his proposal will use the state's surplus to fully fund the Leandro Comprehensive Remedial Plan.

That includes pay raises for teachers and funding to keep schools safe.

The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled last year that every child in the state should have the opportunity to receive a sound basic education.

Republicans in the General Assembly are the ones who write the state's budget before it is voted on in the house and sent to the governor.

