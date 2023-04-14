NC faith leaders ask Governor Cooper to commute sentences of death row inmates

Nearly 300 faith leaders from around the state delivered a letter to Governor Roy Cooper asking him to commute the death sentences of all 137 people on North Carolina's death row.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly 300 faith leaders from around the state delivered a letter to Governor Roy Cooper asking him to commute the death sentences of all 137 people on North Carolina's death row.

North Carolina currently has 137 people on death row. The last execution was in 2006.

Faith leaders gathered Friday at West Raleigh Presbyterian Church to continue their call for an end to the death penalty that they say is racist and error prone, a message that for Rev. Dr. Jennifer Copeland has been the same since 1966.

"What is changing is more people are hearing what we're saying. More people are able to understand some of the things that were enumerated today, that's the most important thing. When we educate people, make them aware of the truth of the issue. Then they can become inspired to work for change," Copeland said.

She echoes that there's a sense of urgency to continue spreading the message before Governor Cooper leaves office next year.

RELATED: Lawmakers look to repeal death penalty in North Carolina

The governor does have the power to commute sentences.