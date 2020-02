Bernie Sanders discusses poverty with Rev. Barber in Goldsboro

We’re here at the home church of @RevDrBarber in @cityofgoldsboro and @BernieSanders is in the audience as he makes his way through North Carolina again less than a week before #SuperTuesday #abc11 pic.twitter.com/L96HcSxa4Y — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) February 27, 2020

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders will speak on poverty with Rev. William Barber at Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro Wednesday night ahead of Super Tuesday The forum, focused on poverty, is set to start at 7 p.m.The presidential hopeful coming off a heated Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday night.Sanders visited Durham and Charlotte last week at events that drew more than 5,200 people.In December, candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg visited Greenleaf Christian Church to talk poverty, jobs and voter suppression Next, Sanders will travel to Winston-Salem for a rally Thursday.