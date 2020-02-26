bernie sanders

Bernie Sanders discusses poverty with Rev. Barber in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders will speak on poverty with Rev. William Barber at Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro Wednesday night ahead of Super Tuesday.

LIST: Presidential candidate rallies in North Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday

The forum, focused on poverty, is set to start at 7 p.m.

The presidential hopeful coming off a heated Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday night.


Sanders visited Durham and Charlotte last week at events that drew more than 5,200 people.

RELATED: Bernie Sanders touts guaranteed health care during Durham campaign ahead of March primary vote

In December, candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg visited Greenleaf Christian Church to talk poverty, jobs and voter suppression.

RELATED: Pete Buttigieg discusses poverty with Rev. Barber at Goldsboro church

Next, Sanders will travel to Winston-Salem for a rally Thursday.

The featured video is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgoldsborowayne countyncwayne county newspovertyreligionbernie sandersdemocratspoliticsnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BERNIE SANDERS
Sanders to Putin: You're not going to interfere in any more elections
Bernie Sanders to speak at Goldsboro church this week
Democratic candidates sound off on possibility of contested convention
Buttigieg calls out Bloomberg, Sanders as 'most polarizing figures' in race
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
Troubleshooter Special: Looking Out for You
Nash Co. woman died from blunt force injuries, stab wounds: Autopsy
Man charged in 2014 Rocky Mount cold case murder
Trump names Pence to lead US response to COVID-19 threat
Search in NC pond for missing toddler Evelyn Boswell 'inconclusive'
Historic M&F Bank building re-opens for business
Show More
New retail, hotel, office space development coming to RTP
Man accused of raping teen after she got off school bus
Coronavirus fears have NC schools taking precautions
Officials find body of missing Person County man
Dreamville Fest offers discounts to military members, veterans
More TOP STORIES News