Cheri Beasley, first Black female NC Supreme Court chief justice, will run for US Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, who lost re-election by just 401 votes, is throwing her hat into the ring to be the next Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.
She will join state Sen. Jeff Jackson and state Sen. Erica Smith in what's shaping up to be a really interesting contest. Beasley and Smith are both African-American. If one of them is elected, they would be the first Black woman to serve as Senator from North Carolina.
Beasley's name recognition and existing statewide fundraising/campaign infrastructure will make her the early front runner.
On the GOP side, Lara Trump remains a wild card that could shake up the race if she enters. Former Governor Pat McCrory and former Congressman Mark Walker so far are the only candidates officially in. Congressman Ted Budd is also mulling a run.
The 2022 election in North Carolina could be the most expensive ever for a Senate race. The seat is wide open from the impending retirement of Sen. Richard Burr.
