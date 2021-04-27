Politics

Cheri Beasley, first Black female NC Supreme Court chief justice, will run for US Senate

EMBED <>More Videos

Paul Newby elected Chief Justice as Beasley concedes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, who lost re-election by just 401 votes, is throwing her hat into the ring to be the next Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.

She will join state Sen. Jeff Jackson and state Sen. Erica Smith in what's shaping up to be a really interesting contest. Beasley and Smith are both African-American. If one of them is elected, they would be the first Black woman to serve as Senator from North Carolina.

Beasley's name recognition and existing statewide fundraising/campaign infrastructure will make her the early front runner.

On the GOP side, Lara Trump remains a wild card that could shake up the race if she enters. Former Governor Pat McCrory and former Congressman Mark Walker so far are the only candidates officially in. Congressman Ted Budd is also mulling a run.

The 2022 election in North Carolina could be the most expensive ever for a Senate race. The seat is wide open from the impending retirement of Sen. Richard Burr.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighsenatedemocratselectionspolitics
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brown's son says bodycam video shows he was 'executed'
Don't let revenge shopping put you in debt
LATEST: Updated mask guidance expected today
Watch: Car explodes along TX highway
Scammers target job seekers during pandemic
Raleigh HBCUs want Apple's RTP move to boost diversity in tech
Biden to sign $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers
Show More
Pa. student's Snapchat profanity leads to Supreme Court case
Population growth gives North Carolina a 14th US House seat
Gov. Cooper highlights resiliency in State of the State address
Apple unveils plans for east coast hub in RTP
Futuristic in-car purchases being tested in the Triangle
More TOP STORIES News