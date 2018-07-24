POLITICS

'Constitutional Amendment' The two words provoking today's special session at the General Assembly

Lawmakers returned to Raleigh on Tuesday for a special session. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Lawmakers returned to Raleigh on Tuesday for a special session to address an increasingly bitter partisan divide over how proposed constitutional amendments will appear on the November ballot.

In actuality, the specific writing related to the amendment is already decided, which means this debate is about the caption or title that would appear directly above said proposed amendment.

For instance, one question to voters will read:

( ) FOR ( ) AGAINST

Constitutional amendment to provide photo identification before voting.

Current law requires a three-member commission to consider the caption above the question, which could either summarize the proposal or simply give it a label. The commission has been accepting public comments before an August deadline.

Several Republican leaders tell ABC11 they are worried the commission - which right now includes two Democrats and one Republican - will politicize those captions to read something like "Voter Suppression Act."

In a one-on-one interview in his office, ranking Republican Rep. David Lewis (Harnett County) says Tuesday's special session will guarantee that all captions for the proposed amendments will comprise of two words - Constitutional Amendment.

"We are making clear that the voters on their ballot will have a clear description that they're voting on a constitutional amendment," Lewis asserts. "Amendments to the Constitution is serious business, and we took a lot of time to write these amendments so that they will stand the test of time. We think voters understand it."

Democratic lawmakers, meanwhile, are fuming about the special session.

"These constitutional amendments from the beginning have been politicized," said NC Democratic spokesperson Robert Howard. "This is an election-year ploy for Republicans to bring voters to the polls and for Republicans to lock in some of the power that they know they're gonna lose in November."

In addition to Voter ID, the constitutional amendments voters will consider include a cap on income taxes, shifts in executive powers, a right to hunting and fishing, changes related to an election commission, and rights for victims of some crimes.
