Court temporarily blocks NC from requiring photo ID at polls in 2020

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Federal court in Winston-Salem has ordered to block the use of voter ID in the March primary elections.

The court's ruling means that voters won't have to show a photo ID to identify themselves at the polls. A federal judge said she would stop the law temporarily as the ongoing lawsuit continues

The court announced:

"Based on the State Board's representation at the Preliminary Injunction hearing held December 3, 2019 that the Board plans a very large statewide mailing on December 31, 2019 to educate the voters on the Photo ID provisions of S.B 824, the Court hereby informs the parties that the Court will file an Order granting Plaintiffs' request for injunction related to the Voter Photo ID and Ballot Challenge provisions of the Act the week of December 30, 2019."

