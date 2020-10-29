Fayetteville MAGA rally to feature President Donald Trump and first lady Melania

The president is scheduled to arrive in North Carolina around 5 p.m., after a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida.
For the first time since June, he will be joined on the campaign trail by his wife. Melania Trump was previously scheduled to be with her husband at a rally last week, but she backed out due to a cough that lingered with her weeks after her COVID-19 diagnosis.
The president and first lady will participate in a troop engagement at Fort Bragg. They will then speak at a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" at Fayetteville Regional Airport.
The North Carolina campaign stop is just the latest in a string of visits from the Trump campaign. Campaign officials have placed a high priority on winning the Tar Heel state and its 15 electoral college votes.
Trump won the state by nearly 200,000 votes, or just over 2% of the state's turnout, in 2016. However, Democrat Barack Obama turned the purple state blue in 2008--he won by approximately 14,000 votes.
FiveThirtyEight's polling average shows Joe Biden with a slight lead over Trump. The site's election forecast says that translates into a 64% chance Biden wins and a 36% chance Trump wins North Carolina's 15 electoral votes.
Of course, as the election is just days away, all members of the campaigns are out on the trail making the final pitches to voters.
Trump and Biden will be in Florida earlier in the day Thursday. Vice President Mike Pence will be in Iowa and Nevada. Biden's running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, will be campaigning virtually.