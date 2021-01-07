Impeachment

'This president has betrayed our country': Gov. Cooper joins NC Democrats call to remove President Trump from office

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper has joined North Carolina Democrats in the call to remove President Trump from office following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"This president has betrayed our country and is therefore unfit to lead it. He should resign or be removed from office," Cooper said in a statement.

His call to action follows a violent day at the Capitol that resulted in four deaths and disrupted Congress' electoral count. At least seven North Carolinians were arrested during the incident.



As of Thursday afternoon, the Democratic governor was joined by Rep. G. K. Butterfield, who represents the 1st district, and David Price, who represents the 4th district. The two Democratic representatives have both called upon Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office despite there being less than two weeks remaining in his term.

Butterfield wrote, "What we have seen over the last few weeks rises to the level of impeachable conduct. The president is unstable, which should alarm his family, his cabinet, and supporters. Unfortunately, we do not have sufficient time to engage in an impeachment proceeding. However, the Presidential cabinet should immediately discuss invoking the 25th Amendment. The American people deserve better."

President Trump on Thursday acknowledged the results of the election but maintained his stance that Democrat Joe Biden won in suspicious fashion. Nevertheless, Trump announced there would be an "orderly transition on January 20th" after Congress concluded the electoral vote count early Thursday.

"Since before the election, President Trump has fomented rage among his supporters with baseless conspiracies about the election, and yesterday it manifested into a violent attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol. The President and his Republican enablers in Congress are responsible for the mob and their acts of insurrection," Price wrote in part. "I call on Vice President Pence and cabinet members to uphold their oath to the Constitution and invoke the 25th Amendment immediately to remove President Trump from office. President Trump's erratic behavior, his refusal to honor his constitutional duties, and his incitement of an attack on the very seat of democracy leave us no choice. It is too dangerous to wait until January 20th."

As the unrest unfolded in the country's capital, North Carolina lawmakers chimed in denouncing the violence. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, called the chaos "a national disgrace."

EMBED More News Videos

North Carolina's elected officials denounced the violent clashes at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday that brought Congress to a standstill.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncnorth carolinaraleighwashington d.c.impeachmentus capitoljoe bidenroy cooper2020 presidential electionpresident donald trumpnorth carolina newselectoral college
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IMPEACHMENT
Bolton says Trump not 'fit for office' in ABC interview
Ex-Ill. Gov. Rod Blagojevich returns to Chicago after sentence commuted
Trump commutes Blagojevich sentence, pardons others
Brad Pitt gets political in Oscars 2020 acceptance speech
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Turbo Tax blames IRS for stimulus money deposited into wrong accounts
LATEST: NC reports 10K new COVID-19 cases in single day
Snow, wintry mix still possible Friday
Congress confirms Biden's win after Trump mob storms Capitol
Ex-Vance County SRO pleads guilty in body-slamming incident
Doc Rivers: 'Could you imagine if those storming the Capitol were Black?'
At least 7 from NC arrested for violating D.C. curfew
Show More
Pelosi, Schumer call for Trump's removal via 25th Amendment
Biden introduces Garland as attorney general pick
Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts locked indefinitely
Lawmakers vow to investigate police after Capitol breach
Here's what DC suspects are charged with so far
More TOP STORIES News