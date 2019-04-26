Joe Biden gives first TV interview as candidate on 'The View,' addressing President Donald Trump, Anita Hill and more

Presidential candidate Joe Biden appeared on The View on Friday for a wide-ranging interview that covered topics such as President Donald Trump's reaction to his candidacy, his reflections on grief after losing his son Beau, and his recent phone call with Anita Hill.
Biden entered the crowded race Thursday as one of the frontrunners for the Democratic nomination.
The interview Friday was his first since joining the race. Biden and his wife, Jill, will also speak with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts next week.
ANITA HILL PHONE CALL
As the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991, Biden ran the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Biden has recently apologized for his role in the handling of the allegations made by Anita Hill, who brought sexual harassment in the workplace into the national spotlight when she testified that Thomas made unwanted advances and lewd comments when she worked for him.
Biden said in a 2017 interview that he regrets not toning down the grilling of Hill during her hearing.
"I wish I had been able to do more for Anita Hill," he said. "I owe her an apology."
As he prepared to announce his candidacy, Biden arranged a phone call with Hill to express his regret for what she endured. Hill spoke to the New York Times about that conversation, saying she is not convinced he accepts accountability.
"I cannot be satisfied by simply saying, 'I'm sorry for what happened to you,'" she told the newspaper. "I will be satisfied when I know there is real change and real accountability and real purpose."
Hill said she is not totally against supporting Biden's candidacy, but she would not consider it until he takes full responsibility for his actions.
On The View, Biden said he was grateful that Hill took his call.
He said that the process of Supreme Court nomination hearings still needs to be changed but he added that they should be treated as job interviews, not trials.
Speaking specifically of how he interacted with Hill, he said, "I don't think I treated her badly," adding, "I did everything in my power to do what I thought was in the rules to be able to stop it."
Biden also said that Hill should be credited with "significant changes."
"She's one of the reasons why we have the Me Too movement," he said.
PRESIDENT TRUMP'S 'VIBRANT MAN' COMMENT
Shortly after Biden announced his candidacy, Trump commented on his age.
"I'm the youngest person -- I am a young, vibrant man," he said. "I look at Joe. I don't know about him. I don't know."
If Biden, 76, were to secure the Democratic nomination and run against Trump, 72, either would be the oldest U.S. president ever elected.
On The View, Biden responded to Trump's comments by saying, "If he looks young and vibrant compared to me, I should probably go home."
He added, "The best way to judge me is to watch, see if I have the energy and the capacity - it's a 'show me' business."
ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
