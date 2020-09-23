2020 presidential election

Joe Biden makes first NC campaign stops as Democratic presidential nominee

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Both major-party presidential candidates are coming to North Carolina this week, making stops in the Queen City.

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden is in Charlotte on Wednesday hosting a Black economic summit.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and NBA star Chris Paul spoke before Biden, both expressing their endorsement of him for president.

Biden met and spoke with Black business owners, educators and working people. He highlighted his plan to Build Back Better, which includes investing $70 billion in HBCUs and leveraging $150 billion in new opportunities for Black-owned small businesses.

Biden also talked about the need to protect and expand the Affordable Care Act to make sure more Americans have health care coverage.

Last week, Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, met virtually with working parents in North Carolina.

President Donald Trump will be in Charlotte on Thursday as part of his reelection campaign. Trump is expected to talk about his administration's plan to deliver low-cost healthcare. This will be President Trump's 14th official visit to North Carolina.

President Trump won North Carolina during the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton. However, most polls show a very close race between Biden and Trump in 2020.

The Trump campaign has even said it sees North Carolina as a state the president must win in order to be re-elected. Which is why Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have made several visits to North Carolina over the past few weeks.

"It will be a woman. A very talented, very brilliant woman. Who I haven't chosen yet, but we have numerous women on the list," Trump told the Fayetteville crowd on Saturday night.



