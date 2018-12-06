NC Senators to discuss possible election fraud in 9th district vote

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Republicans and Democrats will hold separate press conferences Thursday to talk about voting irregularities in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District.
The North Carolina Board of Elections (NCBOE) voted against certifying the 9th District's election because of ongoing investigations into election fraud.
Republican Mark Harris is leading Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes. However, there are claims of "numerous irregularities" and "concerted fraudulent activities related to absentee mail ballots."
Republican State Senators Dan Bishop (Mecklenburg), Tommy Tucker (Union), and Paul Newton (Cabarrus) are scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m.
Democrats are scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m.
ABC11 will bring you both press conferences live on ABC11.com.
NCGOP has called on NCBOE to certify the election results. While Democrats argue the election must be investigated fully.
The election fraud investigation focuses on McCrae Dowless, a Bladen County political operative. According to WSOC, records show that Harris' campaign paid a political consultancy group that employs Dowless more than $428,000 for work on the 2018 election.