POLITICS

NC Senators to discuss possible election fraud in 9th district vote

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials investigate possible voter fraud in Bladen County

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Republicans and Democrats will hold separate press conferences Thursday to talk about voting irregularities in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District.

The North Carolina Board of Elections (NCBOE) voted against certifying the 9th District's election because of ongoing investigations into election fraud.

Republican Mark Harris is leading Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes. However, there are claims of "numerous irregularities" and "concerted fraudulent activities related to absentee mail ballots."

Republican State Senators Dan Bishop (Mecklenburg), Tommy Tucker (Union), and Paul Newton (Cabarrus) are scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m.

Democrats are scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m.

ABC11 will bring you both press conferences live on ABC11.com.

NCGOP has called on NCBOE to certify the election results. While Democrats argue the election must be investigated fully.

The election fraud investigation focuses on McCrae Dowless, a Bladen County political operative. According to WSOC, records show that Harris' campaign paid a political consultancy group that employs Dowless more than $428,000 for work on the 2018 election.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselection 2018election resultsfraudNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
Family and friends to eulogize Bush 41 at private service
PHOTOS: George HW Bush family funeral
State BOE issues subpoenas to Harris campaign, others in 9th District flap
More Politics
Top Stories
Snow forecast: Wintry mix possible in Raleigh this weekend
Hania Aguilar's father denied temporary visa to enter US for funeral
FBI raids Raleigh mansion, removes truckload of evidence
Pregnant woman shot and killed in Cumberland County
Kids escape from NC day care, make their way to highway
LIVE: Family and friends say final goodbye to Pres. Bush today
North Carolina Voter ID bill heads back to Senate
Deputies chase minivan on I-40 in Wake County
Show More
Man arrested for randomly pushing stranger under truck in California
Dad makes daughter walk 5 miles to school after bullying incident
Chaos erupts over Cheescake Factory free cheesecake deal
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
Florida company donates a new home to family of Hania Aguilar
More News