Politifact: Examining lawmakers' remarks on gun issues

Politifact: Taking a look at gun issues.

Democratic state Rep. Pricey Harrison of Greensboro recently tweeted statistics that emphasize America's obsession with guns.

"The US has approximately 5% of the world's population and 42% of civilian gun ownership," Harrison tweeted on Feb. 15.

Politifact looked at this statement.

Here's what they found.

State Rep. Larry Pittman, a Republican state House member from Cabarrus County, near Charlotte, reacted to a photo on Facebook that purported to show the Parkland shooter wearing a pro-Communism shirt. (It was not the Parkland shooter.)

"So many of these shooters turn out to be communist Democrats, that I suspect they are doing these things to push for gun control so they can more easily take over the country," Pittman wrote. The post was later deleted and he apologized.

Politifact looked at this statement anyway.

Here's what they found.
