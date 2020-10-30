vote 2020

President Trump scheduled to visit North Carolina twice more before Election Day

HICKORY, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump will be in North Carolina on Sunday and Monday as his campaign continues to pursue crucial votes in battleground states.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have been in the Tar Heel State plenty in the weeks leading up to the election in an effort to clinch reelection. On Sunday, the 45th president will speak at a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" at the Hickory Regional Airport in Catawba County.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 5:30 p.m. on a busy day in which he'll also fly to key swing states Michigan, Iowa, Georgia and Florida. Trump met with military members at Fort Bragg on Thursday before having to postpone a rally in Fayetteville due to high winds. The Fayetteville event was moved to Monday at 11:30 a.m., when Trump will be joined by his wife, Melania.

Pence will speak in Elm City at the Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional Airport (11:30 a.m.) and at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport (1:30 p.m.) on Saturday.

Challengers Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris are running neck-and-neck with Trump and Pence in North Carolina--a state Trump won by nearly 200,000 votes in 2016. Polling analysis website FiveThirtyEight declares that Biden is "slightly favored" to win North Carolina and its 15 electoral votes.

More than four million North Carolinians have cast their ballots as of Thursday.
