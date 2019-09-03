With Raleigh's growth, especially in downtown, many areas are being gentrified. How should the city deal with the problem of affordable housing, especially for people who live near downtown now and may be priced out by development?
Hear from Caroline Sullivan, Mary-Ann Baldwin, George Knott, Zainab Baloch, Charles Francis and Justin Sutton in the video above.
Raleigh Mayoral Election: On Affordable Housing
Raleigh's mayoral election is Tuesday, October 8.
