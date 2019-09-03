Six candidates running to become Raleigh's next mayor

The general election is Tuesday, October 8, 2019 and if no candidate gets 50 percent + 1 of the vote, the candidate who comes in second can request a runoff. The runoff election is Tuesday, November 5.
Early voting for the October 8 election starts September 18 and ends October 4.
Click here to find a early voting location.
Meet The Candidates
Mary-Ann Baldwin
Zainab Baloch
Charles Francis
George Knott
Caroline Sullivan
Justin Sutton
The Issues
ABC11.com asked all 6 candidates the same questions. Click on the issues to see their responses.
Growth
Traffic & Transportation
Affordable Housing
Raleigh Downtown South
Crime
Working with City Council
Why They Want to be Mayor
