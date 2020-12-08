abc11 troubleshooter

Tips to not let porch pirates steal your holiday presents

By Diane Wilson and Marcus Moore
It's the season for porch pirates.

With online shopping being the norm right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thieves are looking to strike this holiday season.

Even households with doorbell cameras often don't deter porch pirates, as time after time cameras catch the thieves in action. This holiday season, it's expected that a record number of packages will be delivered before New Year's Day.

When it comes to protecting your packages, Alyssa Parker with the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina says, "track your packages. It doesn't matter where you are shopping, on any website, there is a good chance you may be able to track your package through the carrier or the company that you purchased it from."

Also, try and get a notification when the package is delivered and get it right away, or have a neighbor grab it. It's also a good idea to consider requesting a signature. While this package delivery feature will likely come with a fee, the delivery service won't be able to leave a package exposed on a doorstep without your signature.

Also, ask yourself if you want to insure your package. If valuables are inside, this will protect you against loss or damage. If you know you won't be home, consider picking up the package in the store or curbside. Another option is to have it delivered to your workplace.

When making purchases online, use your credit card rather than a debit card or another form of payment. Credit card companies are more likely to offer refunds in the event of theft.
