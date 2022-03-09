Gov. Cooper touts Port of Wilmington expansion to help ease supply chain issues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper was joined by state and local officials in Wilmington on Tuesday to tour the new South Gate Container Complex at the Port of Wilmington.
"One of the things that we wanted to do in North Carolina is to help improve the supply chain. Not only is that good for our economy, it creates jobs, but it also helps equipment and supplies move through the system better and can help lower the costs on working families," said Cooper.
The $26 million project added three inbound and three outbound lanes for truck traffic and features upgraded systems that officials say enhance efficiency and security.
"Getting supplies and equipment from one place to the next is one of the biggest challenges we have right now. It affects the supply chain. It affects the manufacturing of products," Cooper said.
Supply chain issues have lingered for months, affecting numerous industries, causing delays in businesses receiving inventory. Increased costs to import or export products or materials are often factored in as part of consumer pricing.
"It can help lower the cost on working families. This is exciting that the Port of Wilmington can double the production process," Cooper said.
The new container complex opened in February, just a few months after the Carolina Connector facility in Rocky Mount, which is a public-private partnership between the state and CSX Corp. In that case, NCDOT contributed $118 million toward the construction of the terminal, which connects new markets to the Port of Wilmington.
