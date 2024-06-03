2 dead in what Chapel Hill Police call murder-suicide

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill Police who responded to a shooting call on Monday afternoon found a man and woman dead inside a home.

Officers arrived at the home in the 2700 block of Homestead Avenue and found the pair with apparent gunshot wounds.

CHPD ruled the case a murder-suicide and said there was no ongoing threat to the community.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at (919) 968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at (919) 942-7515 or visit https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com/.