2 killed in crash on US Business 70 in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were killed in a crash Monday in Garner.

It happened on US Business 70 near New Rand Road.

Two vehicles were involved. Both people killed were in one car, Garner Police said. One person in the second vehicle was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

A stretch of US 70 was closed as police investigated. The roadway reopened shortly after 6:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.