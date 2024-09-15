Tim Walz to hold rally Tuesday in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz will hold a rally in North Carolina on Tuesday.

According to the Harris-Walz Campaign, Walz will make a stop in Asheville as part of a two-day political event series starting in Georgia.

Walz visited Raleigh in August where he delivered remarks at an evening event and raised money for the Harris-Walz campaign.

During the fundraiser, Walz discussed the importance of conceding an election - but noted that he's never had to because he's never lost one.

