Durham woman bags $100,000 scratch-off prize

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham woman made a quick six figures after scoring big on a lottery scratch-off ticket.

Crystal Green bought a $20 Diamond Deluxe ticket from Billy's Mart on Cheek Road in Durham.

She won a $100,000 prize.

Green picked up her prize on Monday at lottery headquarters. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $71,756.

She didn't say what she plans to do with her winnings.

The Diamond Deluxe game debuted in December 2023 with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. There are still three $2 million prizes and two $100,000 prizes remaining to be claimed.

