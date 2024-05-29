Employees, customers facing drug charges after months-long ALE investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two employees at The Big Easy in downtown Raleigh and several customers from nearby bars are facing a series of drug charges following a months-long ALE investigation.

The investigation included a raid at a house and that uncovered drugs and guns.

ALE got complaints regarding the sales of controlled substances allegedly occurring at Big Easy, Cardinal Bar and Davie Bar back in January.

During that investigation they found marijuana and cocaine were purchased from employees and customers from the Big Easy, a patron at Davie Bar and two patrons at Cardinal Bar.

Matthew Brown, 46, and Kayla Boyd, 24, are both employees of The Big Easy.

Brown is charged with conspiracy to sell cocaine, possession, and allowing it on licensed premises.

Boyd is charged with conspiracy to sell as well as allowing it on licensed premises.

Antonyo Armstead, 29, a patron of The Big Easy is facing a list of felonies including possession, sell and deliver both cocaine and marijuana.

Jeremy Booth and Alvin Ampaire, listed as patrons of Cardinal Bar, are both facing intent to sell and delivery marijuana charges.

Matthew Moretz, 41, is facing a slew of drug charges as well.

ALE also executed a search warrant at his house where they seized more than half ounce of cocaine, 16 grams of Alprazolam, a quantity of Adderall pills, and nine firearms.

They also noted Cardinal employees were drinking while on the job.

ALE will now submit a report to the ABC Commission and they may choose to sanction the business which could mean a fine suspension or revocation of their permits.

Ampaire and Armstead still have outstanding felony warrants.

All others will have their next court date on either June 11 or 12.