Hundreds attend funeral of Cary woman known for her 'friendly spirit and beautiful smile'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds gathered inside the St. Matthew A.M.E. Church along Bennett Street to say their final goodbyes to Erica Holton.

She was one of three people found shot to death in her Cary home. The others were identified as her son Xavier Holton and his girlfriend Aminah Guy.

"I remember Erica when I was younger. We went to church together at St. Paul A.M.E. church in downtown Raleigh. I remember her friendly spirit and beautiful smile," said Kelcy Walker Pope.

An overflow room was established at the funeral because the sanctuary filled up quickly. Family friend Craston Artis says it shows how much people loved her.

"Even when we have circumstances like the ones under which she passed, peoples heart strings are tugged at and they want to show their respects for the family," he said.

She was just a dynamic person. Craston Artis

Artis also spoke about Holton being a talented writer. ABC11 Eyewitness News was there as fellow poets gathered last week to honor her life. They say Holton was a pillar of City Soul Open Mic, a fixture at the front door and on stage every Wednesday night at Terminal 8 in Raleigh.

"Whether it is her being creative with spoken word or just the love she showed her children, she was just a dynamic person," said Artis.

With hundreds laying Holton to rest, they continue leaning on each other for comfort because they say it is what she would want.

"Hopefully my love and support will give them the peace they deserve," said another woman who attended the funeral and did not want to be identified.

