Retired Durham firefighter killed in New York murder-suicide remembered as 'first-class guy'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The battalion chief of the Durham Fire Department is remembering a retired firefighter killed in a murder-suicide over the weekend in New York.

64-year-old Frank DeLucia won the department's medical life-saving award in 2002. He is remembered as a "first-class guy" by the first responder community.

Police in Long Island say Frank was killed Sunday by his younger brother, Joseph. He then killed his two other siblings and his niece before turning the gun on himself.

Frank's widow said the shooting did not stem from a dispute over a family will, which was previously reported. Their mother had died about a week ago.

A memorial service is happening next Saturday in Durham.