Hearing for Lt. Governor Mark Robinson's lawsuit against CNN delayed

WTVD logo
Monday, November 18, 2024 11:55AM
Hearing for Robinson's lawsuit against CNN delayed
When the hearing will be rescheduled was not released yet.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An update on Lt. Governor Mark Robinson's defamation lawsuit against CNN is no longer expected on Monday.

There was a hearing scheduled in the morning, but it has been delayed. ABC11 was told we should hear on Tuesday when it will be rescheduled.

Robinson is asking for over $25,000 in damages after CNN's bombshell report saying he allegedly posted salacious messages on a pornographic website. He has denied those claims.

ABC News has not independently confirmed CNN's reporting.

