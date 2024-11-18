Hearing for Lt. Governor Mark Robinson's lawsuit against CNN delayed

When the hearing will be rescheduled was not released yet.

When the hearing will be rescheduled was not released yet.

When the hearing will be rescheduled was not released yet.

When the hearing will be rescheduled was not released yet.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An update on Lt. Governor Mark Robinson's defamation lawsuit against CNN is no longer expected on Monday.

There was a hearing scheduled in the morning, but it has been delayed. ABC11 was told we should hear on Tuesday when it will be rescheduled.

Robinson is asking for over $25,000 in damages after CNN's bombshell report saying he allegedly posted salacious messages on a pornographic website. He has denied those claims.

ABC News has not independently confirmed CNN's reporting.