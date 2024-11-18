Hearing for Lt. Governor Mark Robinson's lawsuit against CNN delayed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An update on Lt. Governor Mark Robinson's defamation lawsuit against CNN is no longer expected on Monday.
There was a hearing scheduled in the morning, but it has been delayed. ABC11 was told we should hear on Tuesday when it will be rescheduled.
Robinson is asking for over $25,000 in damages after CNN's bombshell report saying he allegedly posted salacious messages on a pornographic website. He has denied those claims.
ABC News has not independently confirmed CNN's reporting.