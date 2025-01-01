Person found shot in Motel 6 parking lot dies at hospital, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Fayetteville are conducting a New Year's Day homicide investigation outside a motel.

According to the police department, the investigation started after officers responded to a shooting around 3:22 a.m. Wednesday at the Motel 6 in the 3700 block of Fort Bragg Boulevard. Officers found a person lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they died, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help in the investigation to call Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477. You can submit your information anonymously.

