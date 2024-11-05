Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Fayetteville on Monday.

Officers responded to Raeford Road at Revere Street where they found the victim.

The pedestrian was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where they later died from their injuries.

The identity of the victim was being withheld pending next of kin notification.

This is an active investigation, FPD said. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Officer J. Deal at (910) 584-3692.

Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

