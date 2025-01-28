City of Raleigh launches new effort to eliminate deadly crashes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh has launched a new effort to eliminate deadly road crashes in 20 years.

The plan is funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

According to the latest data from North Carolina Department of Transportation, Raleigh saw more than 16,000 crashes in 2023 with 44 people losing their lives.

Nine people were also killed in 162 crashes involving people walking.

And that same year, there were 50 crashes involving people riding their bikes, with one person killed.

The city kicked off 5 community meetings starting today on how to reach the goal of eliminating road crashes.

The first one taking place at the Barwell Road Community Center in southeast Raleigh.

There are four other meetings that'll take place through March.

