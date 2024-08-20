Raleigh Police have solved every homicide so far in 2024

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rebecca Martinez said she just moved to the area of Highgate Place when she was unpacking and heard gunshots overnight in July.

"I just heard some shooting at 2 a.m. then like the incident happened at the mailbox," Martinez said.

Raleigh Police came to the area on July 27, where they found a man who was shot and wounded before he crashed his car into a tree in the 2400 block of Milburnie Road and eventually died.

Police announced on Tuesday that three teens were arrested in connection to the shooting death, but Martinez said some safety concerns remain.

"Sometimes I get worried because you never know what's going to happen," Martinez said.

The recent arrests come just days after Chief of Police Estella Patterson talked about the rising trend of violent crime among young people in the area, saying in part it's "very problematic."

"We're continuing to see our young people engage in an activity that is very problematic to us. We're working through mentorship programs. We have youth camps. We just finished eight camps this summer. We're extremely proud of that," Patterson said. "Our officers have dedicated a lot of time to just work with our young people, and we realize that they have challenges that are difficult probably when we were growing up."

Patterson is expected to talk more about public safety efforts at a community meeting Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Roberts Park.