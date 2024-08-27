Raleigh's Goat Bar closing after 21 years in business

in a post on Instagram, the business said it will have an indoor yard sale next month to sell some of its remaining merchandise.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another Raleigh restaurant and bar is closing its doors.

The Goat Bar on Western Boulevard is the latest establishment to end service in the Capital City.

The Goat Bar also thanked its customers for 21 years of business.

