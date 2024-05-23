Video shows moment speeding BMW skids across road, flips and crashes into homes

BRADFORD, UNITED KINGDOM -- Shocking video captured the moment a speeding BMW skidded across a road before it flipped and crashed into homes in the United Kingdom.

In the footage, the car is seen losing control before skidding through a fence. The car flips multiple times, striking a row of homes before coming to a rest in a small garden.

One person gets out of the car and starts to walk away before returning to check on the others inside the BMW. Two more people got out before they all left the scene.

Additional details about the crash were not available, but police said they're still looking for those three people.