WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Zipped-up suitcase full of puppies, their left outside a fire station in Cleveland, NC

WTVD logo
Thursday, May 30, 2024 7:25PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- We've all seen and heard the stories of firefighters rescuing puppies from pipes, drains and other places.

That's because firefighters at a Cleveland, North Carolina fire station didn't have to go far to rescue a litter of puppies and their mom.

The furry family was placed inside a zipped-up suitcase and abandoned outside their station.

The dogs appear to be in good health and are in a private foster home until they can be put up for adoption, according to Saving Grace in Wake Forest North Carolina.

Puppies, mom abandoned outside fire station in zipped-up suitcase
Puppies, mom abandoned outside fire station in zipped-up suitcase

"Unfortunately, this kind of situation is not uncommon," said Molly Goldston.

"Last week alone, we had two crates full of puppies left by our dumpster, and we took in another group of 10 chihuahuas that were left at a partner shelter that was already over capacity and had nowhere for them to go, so they turned to us.

Each week the number of shelters and dogs depending on us to literally be their saving grace grows. We are often their only option to see their adoption through to a happily ever after."

The rescue is currently seeking donations, additional foster homes and volunteers to care for the dogs that are in their care.

SEE ALSO | Fayetteville community captivated by rescued puppies and man who saved them

Community in awe of homeless man who saved litter of puppies by bringing them to Fayetteville Animal Protection Society.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW