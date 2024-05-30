Zipped-up suitcase full of puppies, their left outside a fire station in Cleveland, NC

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- We've all seen and heard the stories of firefighters rescuing puppies from pipes, drains and other places.

That's because firefighters at a Cleveland, North Carolina fire station didn't have to go far to rescue a litter of puppies and their mom.

The furry family was placed inside a zipped-up suitcase and abandoned outside their station.

The dogs appear to be in good health and are in a private foster home until they can be put up for adoption, according to Saving Grace in Wake Forest North Carolina.

Puppies, mom abandoned outside fire station in zipped-up suitcase

"Unfortunately, this kind of situation is not uncommon," said Molly Goldston.

"Last week alone, we had two crates full of puppies left by our dumpster, and we took in another group of 10 chihuahuas that were left at a partner shelter that was already over capacity and had nowhere for them to go, so they turned to us.

Each week the number of shelters and dogs depending on us to literally be their saving grace grows. We are often their only option to see their adoption through to a happily ever after."

The rescue is currently seeking donations, additional foster homes and volunteers to care for the dogs that are in their care.

SEE ALSO | Fayetteville community captivated by rescued puppies and man who saved them