Tourists spending up 10 percent in Fayetteville, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Increased spending by tourists in Fayetteville has led to more money for Cumberland County, according to officials.

DistiNCtly Fayetteville reported that as tourists' spending grew almost 10 percent from 2021 to 2022, tourists are now producing about $667 million a year for Cumberland County.

The president and CEO of DistiNCtly Fayetteville, Devin Heath, said other cities show what's possible for Fayetteville.

ALSO SEE: PACT Act claims granted for veterans hit 1 million mark, White House says

"When you look back at the beginnings, 20 years ago, Nashville wasn't Nashville. Charleston wasn't Charleston. They started somewhere and they worked together and they developed the community to be what it has become," he said. "And we don't want to be a Nashville, we don't want to be a Charleston. But what is it that we do want to be? And how can we work together to create that type of destination?"

Heath said his office is working with city leaders to explore options for more sports facilities in Fayetteville. They're also in talks about redeveloping the area around the Crown Complex.

MORE STORIES: Fort Liberty soldier charged with murder in death of his 8-month-old daughter