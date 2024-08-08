NC Gov. Roy Cooper to give update soon on response to Tropical Storm Debby

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper is slated to hold another news briefing any minute on Tropical Storm Debby.

You can watch that briefing in the video player above as soon as it begins. Cooper will be at Springfield Middle School in Wilson, where a tornado ripped the roof off part of the school.

Thursday morning, Cooper visited the North Carolina Emergency Management Regional Coordination Center East and the North Carolina National Guard Armory in Kinston. Shortly after 11 a.m. Cooper, flanked by North Carolina Emergency Director Will Ray, spoke about the state's response to Debby.

"North Carolina continues to face unrelenting rain and destruction from tropical storm Debby," he said. "I'm grateful for the work of first responders and urge people to take precautions against this storm and listen to guidance from state and local Emergency Management officials."

Cooper revealed that the state had activated another 24 National Guard members, increasing the total number to 374. Those members as well as other rescue teams have responded to multiple reports of tornado touchdowns throughout the eastern part of the state.

One of those tornadoes wrecked nearly a dozen homes in Wilson County. A man died inside one of those damaged homes.

"We ask North Carolinians to be careful, to be safe, to pay attention to local officials. particularly if you live in low lying areas prone to flooding," Cooper said.

Emergency officials also urged people to obey evacuation orders, even if they're voluntary. People are also encouraged to stay off the roads if you do not need to travel. If you must travel, visit DriveNC.gov.

The state has reported more than 100 road closures statewide due to flooding and downed trees. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has more than 2,200 workers activated and ready to clear roadways as quickly as possible.