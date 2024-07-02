Pete Buttigieg continues infrastructure tour, stops in Durham

It was recently announced that the Bull City was awarded millions to improve 33 intersections along Holloway Street.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- As part of his infrastructure tour, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will make a stop in Durham while visiting North Carolina.

The event starts at 3 p.m., and Buttigieg is said to talk about a major infrastructure investment.

Last week, it was announced that the Bull City was awarded $12 million by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The funding will help provide improvements for 33 intersections along Holloway Street and is expected to benefit small business owners as well as the rest of the community.

The project is still in the design phase, and construction is expected to start in 2026.

"While transit ridership is robust in this area, safe connections to the route and bus stop amenities are lacking," Durham Transportation Sean Egan said. "Most stops are without shelters and there are barriers to access like sidewalk gaps. Our project aims to provide safe, dignified access to transit for our residents in the communities along this corridor."

Buttigieg visited Raleigh Monday and participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new S-Line rail project. The railroad will connect Raleigh to Richmond, Virginia.

There will also be stops in Wake Forest, Youngsville, Franklinton, Henderson, and Norlina before merging into the passenger rail that travels along the eastern seaboard.

The project was made possible by President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

