Newly released warrant alleges Cary home was targeted by group from South America

Newly released documents claim a crime organization from South America could be linked to a string of home break-ins in Cary.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another home in the Triangle was allegedly targeted by a group from South America, according to a newly released warrant from the Cary Police Department.

"Part of the pattern of this group is casing and researching target residences, disconnecting Internet service and phone lines, and targeting residences with high yield potential," the warrant said.

The warrant comes after similar break-ins at high-end homes in Raleigh and Orange County.

The connection between them all is still unknown.

Back in January, four men were arrested after an extensive string of burglaries in Wake County. Investigators said they were part of an organized crime group operating out of South America.

In February, in Orange County high-end homes were hit by different groups of individuals from Chile.

The break-in in Cary happened in February on Kimbolton Drive when no one was home.

The warrant says it's likely the group searched the address of the home for days leading up to the burglary and "used Google to search for directions to and from the residence."

The warrant doesn't detail exactly what was stolen. In Raleigh, one victim reported having $1 million worth of jewelry stolen from their home.

ABC11 has reached out to the Wake and Orange County Sheriff's Offices as well as the Raleigh Police Department to see what the connections might be.