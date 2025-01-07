Wake County Public Schools will consider new district-wide cell phone policy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) will tackle Tuesday a new district-wide cell phone policy during its school board meeting.

The use of cell phones has become second nature to society. But, the question remains how much access should students have to their phones while in school?

WCPSS will give an update on the district's education technology project, which focuses on the development of a district-wide cell phone policy and the refinement of the long-term strategy for the school-issued device.

Right now, the policy differs from school to school.

Some families argue having their children have access to their phones gives them peace of mind, while others believe it's an added distraction.

There have been states that completely banned phones in schools. Only time will tell if Wake County takes up any similar policies.

The work session starts at 3:30 p.m., and the board of education meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

