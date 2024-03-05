Power company truck snaps power lines knocking power out in areas of Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Power was knocked out for some in the town of Dunn due to a service truck snapping two power poles as it was leaving a maintenance yard.

At 8 a.m., a truck from South River EMC was leaving with the service boom still in the up position when it hit a power line at the intersection of U.S. Highway 421 and Warren Road.

The impact snapped two power poles.

Power was out in areas of Dunn and surrounding areas.

Duke Progress arrived to help South River EMC with containing the power outage and restoring power to customers affected.

No injuries were reported.

