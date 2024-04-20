WATCH LIVE

Preschoolers release more than 1,500 ladybugs into nature for Earth Day

Saturday, April 20, 2024 11:22PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Preschoolers at Chesterbrook Academy celebrated Earth Day Saturday by releasing thousands of ladybugs into the school's garden.

The students spent months preparing for the release.

Once it was time to protect their garden, the students released thousands of ladybugs.

Ladybugs serve as a natural pesticide by feeding on insects that could harm the health of the gardens, trees, and shrubs.

The Academy teaches children about the importance of community and exploring nature at an early age.

