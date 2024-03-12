President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris to visit North Carolina in late March

The White House said there are more details to come.

NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are coming to North Carolina on March 26.

The location and time is not yet known.

Harris already made a trip to the state earlier this month ahead of Super Tuesday. She spoke in Durham about strengthening entrepreneurship and supporting small businesses, specifically focusing on the city's historic Black Wall Street to help black entrepreneurs launch and scale their businesses.

Harris also announced awards of $32 million in minority and women-led venture capital firms in the state through funding by the American Rescue Plan.

The White House said this money is part of a push to get more investments, not just loans, to small business owners.

"Not everyone has access to opportunity, but when provided with access, the talent is there, the capacity is there, the drive is there, the ambition is there," Harris said.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper joined Harris for public remarks in the Bull City.

"This effort by the Biden-Harris administration's American Rescue Plan will strengthen small businesses throughout our state," Cooper said. "Investments in historically underutilized businesses will help transform our communities and provide equal opportunities for everyone to succeed."

Former President Donald Trump also visited North Carolina earlier this month ahead of Super Tuesday. He spoke at a "Get Out The Vote" rally in Greensboro.

Former president Donald Trump speaks in Greensboro ahead of Super Tuesday.

During this stop, Trump hit some big campaign themes, promising immediate deportations at the border and tackling inflation.