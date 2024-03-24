President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris to visit Raleigh this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are coming to Raleigh on Tuesday.

According to a White House press release, Biden and Harris will deliver remarks and participate in a campaign reception.

One of their stops will be in a Raleigh fundraiser event.

The White House said there are more details to come.

First Lady Jill Biden visited the Tar Heel state last week as part of the White House Initiative on Women's Health Research. She delivered remarks on women's health research in Durham.

"So many of us and so many of the women in our lives suffer from health conditions for which we simply don't have the answers or solutions," she said.

In her remarks, Biden called women's health a top priority for her husband's administration. She even announced that the administration would allocate $200 million in fiscal year 2025 toward women's health research.

"Together we can write a new future for healthcare. A future where women leave doctor's offices with more answers than questions," she said.

VP Harris also made a trip to North Carolina earlier this month ahead of Super Tuesday. She spoke in Durham and strengthening entrepreneurship and supporting small businesses, specifically focusing on the city's historic Black Wall Street to help black entrepreneurs launch and scale their businesses.

