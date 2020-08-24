President Trump makes surprise appearance in Charlotte, will also visit Mills River, North Carolina

Everything to know about the 2020 Republican National Convention
Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump will be visiting a Farmers to Families Food Box program site in Mills River, according to a White House official. Trump will speak about the Administration's support for American farmers and families through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
The President will tour Flavor 1st Growers and Packers, an organization that partners with Baptists on Mission to build the Farmers to Families Food Boxes, and see how the boxes are packaged and placed into refrigerated trucks and then delivered to families in need.
Mills River is a town in Henderson County with an estimated population of about 7,000. This will be President Trump's 11th visit to North Carolina.
The last time Trump was in North Carolina he visited FUJIFILM in Morrisville, where a COVID-19 vaccine is being manufactured.
"I am incredibly excited to join the President in North Carolina as he sees first-hand the incredible work being done through our Farmers to Families Food Box program," Ivanka Trump said. "With nearly 70 million boxes of nutritious, locally-sourced fresh fruit, vegetable, milk and meat delivered to date, we are deeply appreciative of our strong and innovative partners like Baptists on Mission and Flavor 1st Growers and Packers that allow us to continue the fight to feed our nation's hungry, support our farmers and strengthen our workforce."
Trump is also expected to accept his nomination for president at the Republican National Convention. The RNC is being held in Charlotte, despite a much-heated debate stemming from COVID-19 safety requirements.
Charlotte ABC-affiliate WSOC reported that some plans are in the works for Trump to join delegates in the Queen City on Monday, though those plans have not been finalized.
Trump is planning to accept the party's nomination from the White House on Monday.