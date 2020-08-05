Masks, social distancing among requirements for Republican National Committee attendees in Charlotte

RNC officials said the plan was written with the state's current restrictions and protocols in mind for the RNC Business meeting Aug. 21- 23 and the convention business taking place Aug. 24 at the Spectrum Center -- where President Trump is planned to accept his nomination.
"Our top priority continues to be the safety and health of all attendees, participating vendors, staff and the Charlotte community," said Max Everett, Vice President and CIO. "We were extremely thorough in our planning and grateful for our local partners, including Atrium Health, Novant Health, city and county officials and other stakeholders who are working to ensure that the official convention business conducted here in the Queen City is a healthy and safe experience for all."
The committee said it conversed with a senior health advisor, as well as follow guidance by the Presidential Coronavirus Task Force, CDC and National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases to develop the health and safety plan.
"The RNC has changed its mind an awful lot... We remain ready and willing to work with them on a safe convention," Governor Roy Cooper said during a Wednesday afternoon presser.
Six delegates from each state and territory are planning to attend the convention, for a total of 336 delegates. Delegates along with vendors and staff are expected to follow the health and safety plan.
The safety plan will include as follows:
- Robust training of all delegates and integrated communications planning to ensure all delegates are educated, informed and ready to participate
- Pre-travel COVID-19 testing of all participants prior to arrival in Charlotte
- Daily symptom tracking and temperature checks for all delegates
- Social distancing in all venues
- Masks will be worn and PPE will be provided to participants in accordance with local and state regulations
- On-site health professionals for medical response
- Integration with local health systems, delivering on-site and telemedicine consults in addition to testing capabilities as needed
Historically, Mecklenburg County, where the convention will be taking place, has the highest number of total COVID-19 cases and virus-related deaths in the state.
