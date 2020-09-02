President Donald Trump to visit Winston-Salem next Tuesday

White House officials say Trump will 'deliver remarks' from Winston Salem on Sept. 8 around 7 p.m. at the Smith-Reynolds Regional Airport.
The details of his remarks have not been disclosed at this time.
Trump visited Wilmington on Wednesday to declare the city as the first American World War II Heritage City.
This marks the president's 13th visit to North Carolina.
