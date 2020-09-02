President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump to visit Winston-Salem next Tuesday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Trump is set to make his second September appearance in North Carolina early next week.

White House officials say Trump will 'deliver remarks' from Winston Salem on Sept. 8 around 7 p.m. at the Smith-Reynolds Regional Airport.

The details of his remarks have not been disclosed at this time.

Trump visited Wilmington on Wednesday to declare the city as the first American World War II Heritage City.

As thunder was heard in the background the president said, "God is saluting you" and that the battleship shows "we don't tear down the past."



This marks the president's 13th visit to North Carolina.

