Cary dentist to offer free cleanings, extractions and fillings to those in need this weekend

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary dentist will offer free dental care this weekend.

On Saturday, August 21, Preston Dental Loft will host Cary Cares: Free Day of Dentistry, a day-long program that provides dental care to those in need.

Community members may receive a free cleaning, filling or extraction.

Patients must register in advance here.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 140 Preston Executive Dr. Suite 200 Cary, NC 27513.

"We are so excited to bring back the Free Day of Dentistry after having to postpone the event in 2020 due to COVID-19," said Dr. Meenal Patel, Founder of Preston Dental Loft. "Last year demonstrated the importance of community and coming together to support those in need. There's nothing better for our team than seeing clients happy and confident with a beautiful smile and we look forward to bringing that feeling to those unable to afford access to dental care."

