New Pringles flavors: Kellogg's joins chicken sandwich wars with unique chip flavor

Wendy's and Pringles will compete against likes of Popeye's
Move over, Popeye's; step aside, Chick-fil-A. Make way for a new entrant into the chicken sandwich wars -- Kellogg's!

No, there's not a new chicken-sandwich-flavored breakfast cereal: Sorry to disappoint.

Kellogg's also owns Pringles, and it's adding that flavor, with an extra spicy kick, in partnership with Wendy's to promote its spicy chicken sandwich, CNN reported.

The new chips will only be available for a limited time, starting in June.

And here's something that might grab your attention: People who buy a can will also get a code for a free spicy chicken sandwich.

That can be a pretty good deal, even if you toss that can directly in the trash!
