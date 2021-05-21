Move over, Popeye's; step aside, Chick-fil-A. Make way for a new entrant into the chicken sandwich wars -- Kellogg's!
No, there's not a new chicken-sandwich-flavored breakfast cereal: Sorry to disappoint.
Kellogg's also owns Pringles, and it's adding that flavor, with an extra spicy kick, in partnership with Wendy's to promote its spicy chicken sandwich, CNN reported.
RELATED: Burger King launches new Ch'King chicken sandwich nationwide
The new chips will only be available for a limited time, starting in June.
And here's something that might grab your attention: People who buy a can will also get a code for a free spicy chicken sandwich.
That can be a pretty good deal, even if you toss that can directly in the trash!
New Pringles flavors: Kellogg's joins chicken sandwich wars with unique chip flavor
Wendy's and Pringles will compete against likes of Popeye's
BIZARRE
TOP STORIES
Show More